It’s August & Pumpkin Spice Foods Are Back on Grocery Store Shelves

August 1, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: pumpkin spice

Sweater weather might not be coming for a while – early forecasts indicate a unusually warm fall – but pumpkin spice weather is already here.

On the first day of August, pumpkin spice flavored goods began appearing on grocery store shelves.

So what can you expect this season in terms of pumpkiney-goodness?

There’s pumpkin spice Werther’s Soft Caramels being sold at Dollar General stores!

Ghirardelli has also debuted a pumpkin spice caramel chocolate and a FALL ASSORTMENT bag. So lit.

It's that time of year again! 🎃 spice everything! Spotted these babies on Thursday in Stop & Shop. 😍🎃

A post shared by Ann (@anchorsandlobsters) on

There’s pumpkin spice CEREALS! Both Cheerios and Life are adding a little fall flavor to their breakfast meal.

Slap me sideways and call me Trina! #halloween #pumpkin #pumpkinspice

A post shared by Eric aka Sad Dracula (@thegraveyardmachine) on

Spotted at Publix! One of them just jumped into my cart, I couldn't believe it! 🙄🎃

A post shared by Lauralee 🎃 Autumn First Babe (@autumnfirstbabe) on

Coffee is obviously getting the pumpkin spice treatment with flavored creamers already emerging.

And so it begins…. #pumpkinspice #pumpkincoffee #pumpkineverything

A post shared by gabby (@megabyte13) on

Starbucks hasn’t even announced it’s PSL yet but you can already whip yourself a cup with the fall blend or opt for Dunkin Donuts’ K-Cups!

$5@wally!! 16 kcups 🎃🍁🍂 Fall is deff in the air at this house! #pumpkinspice #halfoff #loveit❤

A post shared by Ashley Gable (@ashlooo_gthang) on

Not even the cookies are safe from being pumpkin-afied. Milano’s vanilla wafer cookies now have a cinnamon-pumpkin middle.

…. #whitegirls #basic #pumpkinspice #ithasbegun

A post shared by Kenny (@kenny8948) on

And lastly…. yogurt. You can love staying in shape and eating pumpkin spice with Light & Fit pumpkin pie flavored yogurt.

And so it begins…. #PumpkinSpice #StillTooHot

A post shared by Jake Stover (@jakestover) on

Basically, basic’s everywhere are celebrating and since there’s no avoiding the pumpkin-spice plague, just embrace it and enjoy!

