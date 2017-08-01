It’s August & Pumpkin Spice Foods Are Back on Grocery Store Shelves

Sweater weather might not be coming for a while – early forecasts indicate a unusually warm fall – but pumpkin spice weather is already here.
On the first day of August, pumpkin spice flavored goods began appearing on grocery store shelves.
So what can you expect this season in terms of pumpkiney-goodness?
There’s pumpkin spice Werther’s Soft Caramels being sold at Dollar General stores!
Ghirardelli has also debuted a pumpkin spice caramel chocolate and a FALL ASSORTMENT bag. So lit.
There’s pumpkin spice CEREALS! Both Cheerios and Life are adding a little fall flavor to their breakfast meal.
Coffee is obviously getting the pumpkin spice treatment with flavored creamers already emerging.
Starbucks hasn’t even announced it’s PSL yet but you can already whip yourself a cup with the fall blend or opt for Dunkin Donuts’ K-Cups!
Not even the cookies are safe from being pumpkin-afied. Milano’s vanilla wafer cookies now have a cinnamon-pumpkin middle.
And lastly…. yogurt. You can love staying in shape and eating pumpkin spice with Light & Fit pumpkin pie flavored yogurt.
Basically, basic’s everywhere are celebrating and since there’s no avoiding the pumpkin-spice plague, just embrace it and enjoy!