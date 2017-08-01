Jason Derulo Reveals He’s Working on a Country Project

Jason Derulo had a taste of country music and he wants MORE!

The pop/hip hop star recently told TMZ that he’s working on a country project with a little help from a country artist.

“I’m doing a country project. I can’t state exactly what it is exactly yet,” he says, adding, “I’m excited about it, because I do love country music. I just won my first country music award, and I got the buzz, man. I got the buzz, so I’m doing a bigger project.”

Jason won a CMT Music Award for CMT Performance of the Year in 2017 for “Want to Want Me” during his collab with Luke Bryan on CMT Crossroads.

He also performed with Bryan during the CMT Awards, performing the singer’s “Strip It Down,” teamed with Bryan and Florida Georgia Line for “This Is How We Roll” and paired up with Hank Williams Jr. and HGL for the Monday Night Football theme song.

So as you can see, he’s not technically a newbie to the genre but it would be quite a transition from the kind of stuff we’re used to seeing from him.

“It’s a project with me and another country act,” he clarifies. “It’s not just me.”

For now, he’s keeping his collaborator a secret but we hope it’s someone really good!