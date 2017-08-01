Nashville Know-It-All: Frankie Ballard Is A Great Tipper!

CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch James Barker Band LIVE from US*99 HERE

August 1, 2017 7:24 AM
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)

A $100 on a $22 bill is a pretty awesome tip!

Frankie Ballard did that for the people at a pizza place in Battle Creek, Michigan the other day!

What did the people working there say?

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All has the inside scoop!

She also has the latest on Jason Aldean’s upcoming baby!

Jason’s wife says that the baby is going to be really BIG and she’s still not due for a couple of months!

Becca will also be in attendance for the latest CMT: Crossroads taping with Florida Georgia Line and The Backstreet Boys later on today in Nashville.

Hopefully she’ll give us the scoop on that tomorrow morning!

