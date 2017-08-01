Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Beth From Coal City

You never know who is going to show up on Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!

Normally, Stylz hosts the show….but today a very special friend of the show took over the duties!

Michael Ray asked the questions (and even helped with some of the answers) this morning!

Did that help today’s contestant Theresa?

“Snapback”, “Song For Another Time” and “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart” are all by this group. Who are they? The latest CMT Crossroads special has been announced. What two groups…who are on tour together right now….will be doing the special that airs August 30th? Sam Hunt said in a recent interview that he’s not a big fan of doing covers….but makes an exception for the song “Hey Ya.” What group originally did that song? Lady Antebellum released a music video for a parody song they did called ““Party in a Bathrobe” which parodies which Sam Hunt song? This former American Idol contestant and Dancing With the Stars winner is going on tour this Christmas with Phil Vassar. Who is she?