Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Backroad” Is Breaking Country Records Left and Right!

Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Backroad” has set a Billboard record for most weeks at number 1.
The single has spent 25 consecutive weeks on the Hot Country Songs Chart, a title previously belonging to Florida Georgia Line whose single “Cruise” sat at number 1 for 24 weeks in 2012 and 2013.
Other records:
- In May, the single spent 3 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart
- It spent 16 weeks in the chart’s Top 5
- It’s the most downloaded and most streamed country song
- And the third most downloaded song across all genres
- It’s also certified triple platinum.
In other words…. IT’S A FRICKING HIT!