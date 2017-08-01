CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch James Barker Band LIVE from US*99 HERE

Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Backroad” Is Breaking Country Records Left and Right!

August 1, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Sam Hunt
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

No wonder he needs a break after this!

Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Backroad” has set a Billboard record for most weeks at number 1.

The single has spent 25 consecutive weeks on the Hot Country Songs Chart, a title previously belonging to Florida Georgia Line whose single “Cruise” sat at number 1 for 24 weeks in 2012 and 2013.

Other records:

  1. In May, the single spent 3 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart
  2. It spent 16 weeks in the chart’s Top 5
  3. It’s the most downloaded and most streamed country song
  4. And the third most downloaded song across all genres
  5. It’s also certified triple platinum.

In other words…. IT’S A FRICKING HIT!

 

