Sheryl Crow Proves She’s Still Alive with Hilarious Song

"If Kid Rock Runs for Senate, I wouldn't be surprised, but not over my dead body, cause dude I'm still alive." August 1, 2017 12:44 PM
Sheryl Crow wants you to know she’s still alive.

It all started when a fan tweeted that Crow would be “rolling in her grave” when she heard about former duet partner Kid Rock’s Senate run. Crow responded by penning a hilarious song called “Dude I’m Still Alive.”

“I certainly was confused, when I saw your tweet today, how when I see the headline, I’ll be rolling in my grave,” the song begins. “If Kid Rock Runs for Senate, I wouldn’t be surprised, but not over my dead body, cause dude I’m still alive.”

No word yet if the song’s professional recording will surface.

Check out the goofy track, and full lyrics below.

