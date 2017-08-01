Sriracha Flavored Pretzels Are Coming to Auntie Anne’s

UPDATED August 1st:

Pickle lovers won’t be too excited about this – the new rumored Auntie Anne’s pickle-flavored pretzel will not be happening.

After tallying up the votes from the competition, pickle pretzel’s ranked towards the end of the list.

Sriracha flavored took the number one spot, followed by s’mores. Taco trailed in at a distant third.

Based on this, sriracha-flavored pretzel’s will be available for a limited time later this year.

Congrats to all the contestants.

Personally, we’re thankful because PICKLE just didn’t taste promising.

ORIGINAL: July 24th!

Those who frequent the mall know the smell of an Auntie Anne’s pretzel all too well.

Pepperoni pretzels, cinnamon pretzels, classic salt – all sound choices depending on your mood.

But soon, there will be a new flavor wafting through the mall air, trying to win your tastebuds over.

From July 21 to July 30, Auntie Anne’s is encouraging fans to vote for the newest pretzel flavor in the “Pretzel Nation Creation” contest.

Fans may binge vote on 10 different pretzel options – 5 feet and 5 savory.

On the sweet side we’ve got s’mores, maple brown sugar, apple pie, chocolate cherry, or pink lemonade.

The savory flavors include Sriracha, dill pickle, taco, Korean BBQ, and buffalo wings.

The winner will become Auntie Anne’s newest flavor and will be sold in stores for a limited time.

Sriracha is taking the lead so far with s’mores trailing in at a close second.

Personally, I would vote for Sriracha or buffalo wings.

For some reason, sweet pretzels just don’t do it for me. Neither do pickle flavored pretzels… but to each his own.

May the best pretzel-flavor win.