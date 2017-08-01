CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch James Barker Band LIVE from US*99 HERE

TRAILER: Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley Take on ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’

August 1, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, carpool karaoke, Dierks Bentley

From late night to Apple Music.

James Corden is giving up the driver’s seat on his popular segment Carpool Karaoke when it debuts as a spin-off series on Apple Music.

According to the just released one-minute trailer, Corden will appear in a few episodes, but most of the action will involve celebrities teaming up for some singing and shenanigans.

The trailer, set to Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again,” reveals some interesting match-ups, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Album, Miley and Noah Cyrus, Camila Cabello and Joe Jonas, Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton and more.

We even see Will Smith crashing a wedding and John Legend dropping into a laundromat.

Linkin Park fans will even get a posthumous appearance by singer Chester Bennington, who recorded the episode a few days before his death.

The first episode airs Tuesday, August 8th!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it
This Luke Bryan Video Will Make Your Day

Listen Live