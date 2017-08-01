What’s Trending: Pop Is About To Get A Whole Lot More Expensive In Cook County!

Starting tomorrow, it’ll cost a little bit more to get a sugary drink.

The Cook County Soda Tax will go into effect.

(BTW-why do they call it the soda tax? We say POP here!)

That means you’ll pay a penny an ounce more on pop and other sugary drinks starting tomorrow.

That is unless another lawsuit is filed…

Also…

Remember this guy?

Remember this incident?

In 2003 he became infamous during the NLCS. Today, Steve Bartman received a Cubs World Series ring. pic.twitter.com/tWh3UezMa2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 31, 2017

Well, the Cubs are closing the door on that incident by presenting Steve Bartman with a Chicago Cubs World Series ring.