What’s Trending: Pop Is About To Get A Whole Lot More Expensive In Cook County!

August 1, 2017 6:34 AM
Filed Under: baseball, chicago cubs, Cook County, MLB, Pop, Soda, Soda Tax, Steve Bartman, sugary drinks, World Series Ring
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Starting tomorrow, it’ll cost a little bit more to get a sugary drink.

The Cook County Soda Tax will go into effect.

(BTW-why do they call it the soda tax? We say POP here!)

That means you’ll pay a penny an ounce more on pop and other sugary drinks starting tomorrow.

That is unless another lawsuit is filed…

Also…

Remember this guy?

Remember this incident?

Well, the Cubs are closing the door on that incident by presenting Steve Bartman with a Chicago Cubs World Series ring.

