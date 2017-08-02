CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch James Barker Band LIVE from US*99 HERE

Faith Hill Placed on Vocal Rest, Cancels Concert

The couple are set to resume their tour dates this Friday in Nashville. August 2, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: faith hill
Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Faith Hill has been placed on two-days vocal rest. She and husband Tim McGraw have canceled tomorrow (Aug 3) evening’s show in Arkansas.

Related: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Debut ‘Speak to a Girl’ Video

A statement posted to the venue’s Facebook page reads: “Under doctor’s advisement, Faith Hill has been put on two days of vocal rest and unfortunately, the Soul2Soulshow in North Little Rock, AR at the Verizon Arena tomorrow night is being cancelled. Tim & Faith adore their fans and are so sorry to disappoint them.”

The couple are scheduled to resume their tour this Friday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live