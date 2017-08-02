Gas Delivery Services Are Now A Thing

How awesome would it be to not have to make a trip to the gas station ever again? Well, gas delivery services could be the way we ‘filler-up’ in the near future.

Gas delivery startup Booster Fuels, which started in Seattle, raises $20M, reveals 300 large employers as customers https://t.co/ab9aK1fqvS pic.twitter.com/feigayHNZj — GeekWire (@geekwire) August 1, 2017

Not so fast though! This concept is only available to a certain few at this point.

Booster recently raised $20 million, which has brought the company’s total funding to some $32 million. CEO Frank Mycroft told TechCrunch the service is “reinventing the concept and habit of getting gas for the 21st century,” describing going to the gas station as the “least fun thing in the week.” In practice, that means the company has partnered with tech giants including “Cisco, Oracle and Facebook” to have the trucks stop by on a regular basis and refill employees’ tanks while they are busy ensuring our dystopian future.

Dear CBS… WE WANT THIS at the radio station!!! When it’s winter in Chicago, pumping gas is thee most miserable experience EVER.