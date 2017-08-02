Krispy Kreme Launching Reese’s Peanut Butter Donut this Friday

Krispy Kreme is gearing up to release it’s most mouthwatering masterpiece yet.

Everyone meet the Reese’s Peanut Butter donut.

Krispy Kreme reportedly describes it as the “marriage of two iconic American flavors.”

If you love Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, you’ll love this Krispy Kreme, which is filled with peanut butter kreme, dipped in chocolate and topped with chocolate and peanut drizzle, mini peanut butter chips and peanuts.

One donut will cost you $1.69 but it’s worth it, obviously.

The donuts will be available on August 4th at Krispy Kreme locations.