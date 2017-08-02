Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Amy From Cary

Want to be like Amy from Cary and be a contestant on Roman’s College of Country Knowledge?
- The singer’s dog is named Edgar and he’s quickly becoming a celebrity. He already has 60,000 Instagram followers and fans bring treats for him to shows. Who is Edgar’s Doggy Daddy?
- Dylan Scott and his wife Blair did the gender reveal of their child the other day. Is he having a boy or a girl?
- What member of the Chicago Bears joked with Stylz and Roman in a recent interview that he has a man crush of Sam Hunt? HINT: he plays tight end for the team…
- Tim McGraw says that the fans are the secret sauce that leads to a successful show. Who is Tim currently on tour with?
- Miranda Lambert says that a new album from this girl group that she’s in with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley will be released next year. What is the name of the group?