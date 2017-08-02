CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch James Barker Band LIVE from US*99 HERE

Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Amy From Cary

August 2, 2017 7:53 AM
Filed Under: Boy, Brett Eldredge, Chicago Bears, Dog, Dylan Scott, edgar, faith hill, mancrush, Pistol Annies, pregnancy, Sam Hunt, Tim Mcgraw, Zach Miller
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Want to be like Amy from Cary and be a contestant on Roman’s College of Country Knowledge?

Email Mornings@US99.com!

  1. The singer’s dog is named Edgar and he’s quickly becoming a celebrity.  He already has 60,000 Instagram followers and fans bring treats for him to shows.  Who is Edgar’s Doggy Daddy?
  2. Dylan Scott and his wife Blair did the gender reveal of their child the other day.  Is he having a boy or a girl?
  3. What member of the Chicago Bears joked with Stylz and Roman in a recent interview that he has a man crush of Sam Hunt?  HINT: he plays tight end for the team…
  4. Tim McGraw says that the fans are the secret sauce that leads to a successful show.  Who is Tim currently on tour with?
  5. Miranda Lambert says that a new album from this girl group that she’s in with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley will be released next year.  What is the name of the group?

Answers:

  1. Brett Eldredge
  2. Boy
  3. Zach Miller
  4. Faith Hill
  5. Pistol Annies
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live