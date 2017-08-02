Say Goodbye to Wrigley’s Iconic Taco Bell

Cubs fans must say goodbye to a Wrigleyville staple.

The Taco Bell, located across the street from Wrigley Field at 1111 W. Addison Street, is closing!

Crain’s Chicago Business reports that West Addison Developer bought out the property for $8.9 million dollars and plans to build a three-story retail and restaurant complex in its place.

With the chains lease up July 2018, it’s very likely that by next summer, Taco Bell won’t be your drunk go-to destination anymore.

And that means, no more legendary moments like this one…

It truly is the end of an era.