CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch James Barker Band LIVE from US*99 HERE

Say Goodbye to Wrigley’s Iconic Taco Bell

August 2, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: Taco Bell
A Taco Bell fast food restaurant is seen in New Carrollton, Maryland, December 31, 2014. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Cubs fans must say goodbye to a Wrigleyville staple.

The Taco Bell, located across the street from Wrigley Field at 1111 W. Addison Street, is closing!

Crain’s Chicago Business reports that West Addison Developer bought out the property for $8.9 million dollars and plans to build a three-story retail and restaurant complex in its place.

With the chains lease up July 2018, it’s very likely that by next summer, Taco Bell won’t be your drunk go-to destination anymore.

And that means, no more legendary moments like this one

It truly is the end of an era.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live