TACKY OR NOT: The Newest Round of GoFundMe Page Asks? Weddings!

August 2, 2017 2:16 PM By Drew Walker ::: #OnTheJob
Filed Under: broke couples, Ceremony, GoFundMe, weddings, young couples

We’ve all seen GoFundMe pages for charities, fundraisers for medical bills, maybe a Christmas surprise for a needy family, but the newest ask … that keeps happening over and over? Weddings!

Couples who can’t afford their weddings asking strangers to fund their special day: tacky or not?

First, you have to pay for a wedding gift. Maybe travel to and from the ceremony too. And now the ceremony?

One young couple has only raised $215 of their $3,000 goal (click HERE) … what say you?

(Full story HERE)

