Thomas Rhett Heads Home To Prepare For The Birth of His Daughter

Thomas Rhett is super geeked about being a dad… again.

The country singer cleared off his schedule recently so he could go back home to his wife and be there for her as they prepare for the birth of their daughter.

Rhett can’t even contain his excitement about the expanding brood and it’s so adorable to watch!

He posted a picture on Instagram from his final show writing, “Last show tonight in Nevada then back home to welcome our new daughter into the world, then put out a record. This is the face I will be making for the next 2 months can’t wait to see you @laur_akins.”

Last show tonight in Nevada then back home to welcome our new daughter into the world, then put out a record. This is the face I will be making for the next 2 months😂 can't wait to see you @laur_akins 😍 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jul 29, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

Lauren is set to give birth on August 8th but like Rhett pointed out in the snaps, “it could happen any minute.”

The expectant parents recently welcomed daughter Willa Gray, following a long and tedious adoption process.

Rhett, who you know will be a doting dad, won’t have too much time off to spend with the family since he just announced his new album, Life Changes, which is set to drop on September 8th.

Alright… BABY WATCH ON!