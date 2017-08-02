CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch James Barker Band LIVE from US*99 HERE

WATCH: Miranda Lambert Forgets Words to Her Own Song, Still Owns It

August 2, 2017 2:01 PM
Photo: Bob Levey / Getty Images

Miranda Lambert surprised the crowd at a Little Big Town show in Nashville recently but it didn’t go as smoothly as anticipated.

Lambert joined the singers to perform two songs at the Ryman Auditorium as part of their residency.

The first song, a cover of Dixie Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl,” was flawless.

Surprisingly, it was Lambert’s own song that stumped her.

As she began singing “Dear Old Sun,” she forgot the lyrics.

In the video, she’s seen looking at Karen Fairchild before saying, “I forgot the words.”

After a brief pause, she announced, “I got it, I got it. Can we start over? Second verse,” and proceeded to CRUSH IT.

Don’t sweat it Miranda, it happens to the best of us.

 

