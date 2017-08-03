BREAKING: Kenny Chesney Releasing A Live Album In October!

August 3, 2017 1:52 PM By Drew Walker ::: #OnTheJob
Filed Under: bar gigs, compilations, Kenny Chesney, live concerts, No Shoes Radio
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

This is such great news … as a huge Kenny fan, I’ve been a little bummed this summer that he’s not coming back to Chicago this year.

The next best thing? A live album featuring 29 tracks from the last 10 years of his tours (everything from stadium shows to pop-up bar gigs & more) !!!!

Coming out Friday, 10/27, Kenny told us, “The one thing that remained consistent, that’s been there no matter what, are the people of No Shoes Nation. They’ve always been why I do what I do, but listening to all these shows over the last several months, I realized they’re really the heartbeat to everything me and my road family do.”

Can. Not. Wait.

 

More from Drew Walker ::: #OnTheJob
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live