BREAKING: Kenny Chesney Releasing A Live Album In October!

This is such great news … as a huge Kenny fan, I’ve been a little bummed this summer that he’s not coming back to Chicago this year.

The next best thing? A live album featuring 29 tracks from the last 10 years of his tours (everything from stadium shows to pop-up bar gigs & more) !!!!

Coming out Friday, 10/27, Kenny told us, “The one thing that remained consistent, that’s been there no matter what, are the people of No Shoes Nation. They’ve always been why I do what I do, but listening to all these shows over the last several months, I realized they’re really the heartbeat to everything me and my road family do.”

Can. Not. Wait.