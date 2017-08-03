Carrie Underwood’s Husband, Mike Fisher, Retires from NHL

By Robyn Collins

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher, a star hockey player who led the Nashville Predators to the Stanley Cup in 2017, has announced his retirement from the game. The former team captain wrote a piece for The Tennessean in which he addressed his decision. One of the main reasons he quit was to spend more time with his family.

“Things change when you have kids and you have a family,” he says. “They’ve supported me without question, and now it’s my turn to return the favor.”

He also recalled Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, and how much fan support the team received, even after they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“The way the city was behind us was unbelievable, and that’s what makes the memory such a high — but also bittersweet,” he wrote. “Can you imagine if we had a parade down Broadway?”

When the team lost that last game, Fisher replied with, “Everyone wants to win in this game, no one probably more than me. But there’s other things. At the end of the day, this is a game. It’s an important part of my life, but it’s not everything.”

Fisher wrote that he will miss his teammates, coaches “and the game itself,” and calls retiring “the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.”