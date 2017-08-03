Nashville Know-It-All: Why Tim and Faith Have Cancelled Some Recent Shows

August 3, 2017 7:25 AM
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This might be bad news for some fans of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill!

They’ve had to cancel some recent shows on their current tour.

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All says the reason is because Faith’s been sick and has been placed on vocal rest.

Tim and Faith will be in Chicago at the end of this month, hopefully she’ll be fully recovered by then!

Becca also has all the details on a gift that Dierks Bentley got from a fan that the singer called “Mind Blowing.”

Find out what it was by listening to her report with Stylz and Roman that’s below!

