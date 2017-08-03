Oreo Has Introduced New Peanut Butter & Jelly Flavor

August 3, 2017 6:16 PM By Kasper

Oreo is always keeping us on our toes with releasing new and exciting cookie flavors. The latest may be perfect for back to school, this new flavor is peanut butter and jelly! CLASSIC.

Apparently they are on store shelves as of today, let me know if you spot ’em!

More from Kasper
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live