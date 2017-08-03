Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Theresa From Palos Heights

People call the Stylz and Roman show from a lot of weird places, but Theresa from Palos Heights may have topped them all.

She competed in Roman’s College of Country this morning from the bathroom at her job!

The guys didn’t believe her…so they had her flush the toilet!

If you want to compete (BTW-you don’t have to be in the bathroom to do it!) just email Stylz and Roman at Mornings@US99.com!

This singer is headed to court. She’s suing a Denver DJ she claims touched her inappropriately. Who is she? Not that he isn’t busy enough already…but Darius Rucker announced recently that he’ll be hosting a talk show all about this sport soon. What sport is it? Considering that he has a Bachelor of Science degree…this “Small town Boy” singer could have gone to medical school, but decided to pursue music instead. Who is he? Harry Styles says that he’d love to do some sort of collaboration with Chris Stapleton. What group was Styles formerly a member of? This singer….whose new album Unapologetically will be released in November….says she’s quitting Snapchat for Instagram. Who is she?