The list of the craziest party schools was just released and a bunch of local colleges made the list.

U of I was #14, but schools in Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin all made the top 10!

Stylz partied pretty hard in college and stole a stop sign but that pales in comparison to what these US99 listeners.

Getting kicked out of dorms? Yep, did that!

Throwing things off the balcony? Uh-Huh! (Wait till you hear exactly what they tossed! LOL!)