What’s Trending: The Wrigleyville Taco Bell Is Closing!

If you’re like Stylz and Roman, you’ve probably made some late night visits to the Wrigleyville Taco Bell on Addison!

Well, you’d better load up on the Tacos and Burritos now….because that location will be closing some time this year!

Why is it meeting the wrecking ball?

Well, a retail development is supposedly going up in it’s place!

RIP Wrigleyville Taco Bell!

Also…

Lollapalozza starts this weekend in Grant Park and runs through Sunday.

If you’re expecting a lot of country artists on the show, then this may not be the festival for you!

We found a grand total of one!