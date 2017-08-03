What’s Trending: The Wrigleyville Taco Bell Is Closing!

August 3, 2017 6:43 AM
Filed Under: Addison, Grant Park, Lollapalozza, protest, Retail, Taco Bell, torn down, Weekend, Wrigleyville
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

If you’re like Stylz and Roman, you’ve probably made some late night visits to the Wrigleyville Taco Bell on Addison!

Well, you’d better load up on the Tacos and Burritos now….because that location will be closing some time this year!

Why is it meeting the wrecking ball?

Well, a retail development is supposedly going up in it’s place!

RIP Wrigleyville Taco Bell!

Also…

Lollapalozza starts this weekend in Grant Park and runs through Sunday.

If you’re expecting a lot of country artists on the show, then this may not be the festival for you!

We found a grand total of one!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live