WHOA! Carrie Underwood’s Husband Just Retired From The NHL

In a surprise announcement this morning, Mike Fisher announced his retirement from the Nashville Predators (where he’s a team captain) and the NHL in Nashville’s local newspaper.

He gave thanks for the ability to play professional hockey for a living. He also said, “I’ll miss my teammates, my coaches and the game itself.”

“This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but I know I’ve made the right one.”

What’s next for Mike? New roadie for his wife Carrie? Hmmm …

Read his full statement HERE (click).