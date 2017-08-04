Brad Paisley’s Netflix special is almost here

Brad Paisley has been BUSY lately!! From a new album — and the accompanying VISUAL portion of the album (the first ever for country music), to an upcoming tour… Brad Paisley has had a lot going on. But that’s not even the half of it!

Brad actually shot the videos for his visual album, and his upcoming Netflix special during consecutive weeks!! (He said a couple months back he missed a lot of sleep!)

Well, we’re finally getting ready to see the product of all of his efforts! “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” debuts on August 15th!