Change of Plans – Tyler Hubbard and Wife Actually Expecting a GIRL!

August 4, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Hubbard
Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Hopefully they didn’t start painting the baby’s room blue yet!

Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley were quite surprised to learn that they were expecting a baby girl instead of a boy, like originally revealed at their June gender-reveal party.

“God’s got jokes…… After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we’re actually having a little girl,” Hubbard wrote on Instagram.

The Florida Georgia Line singer admits that he’s going through “so many emotions” since finding out the shocking news but that he’s ultimately “really excited.”

Boy or girl, it’s definitely an exciting time for Tyler and Hayely!

Congrats again!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live