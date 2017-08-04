Change of Plans – Tyler Hubbard and Wife Actually Expecting a GIRL!

Hopefully they didn’t start painting the baby’s room blue yet!

Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley were quite surprised to learn that they were expecting a baby girl instead of a boy, like originally revealed at their June gender-reveal party.

“God’s got jokes…… After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we’re actually having a little girl,” Hubbard wrote on Instagram.

The Florida Georgia Line singer admits that he’s going through “so many emotions” since finding out the shocking news but that he’s ultimately “really excited.”

Boy or girl, it’s definitely an exciting time for Tyler and Hayely!

Congrats again!