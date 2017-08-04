INTERVIEW: Brett Eldredge Talks Loving The Cubs, His New Album & More

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Innovation In Music Awards)

Brett Eldredge is from downstate Paris, Illinois and is a HUGE Cubs fan!

He also has a new self titled album that comes out today!

He talked to Stylz and Roman this morning about his love for the Cubbies and even checking out a game with the guys!

Here’s another interesting fact, Roman and Brett attended the same college…..Elmhurst College!

Brett is on tour with Luke Bryan and even jokes around about what he thinks about the tight pants Bryan always seems to wear.

BTW-Brett and Luke will stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park this September!

There’s a whole bunch more that’s discussed with a local boy whose become a HUGE star…..and you can hear it all in the audio below!

