What happens when a bunch of friends head north to British Columbia for some downtime & fishing? You get a lot of laughs and pictures too >>>>>>

should i inform peyton manning of the mama bear and her three cubs approaching from behind? or let him enjoy his m… https://t.co/h0Py6mgqz9 pic.twitter.com/aw8GTHfoYQ — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) August 3, 2017

A little lunch break from fishing on top of a mountain with my fishing buddy Peyton. Thanks @TextronAviation @Cessna pic.twitter.com/aCempsqZwO — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) August 4, 2017