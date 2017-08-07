Baby any day for Thomas Rhett

August 7, 2017 10:53 AM By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under: baby, Baby Girl, Due Date, Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett, willa gray
Instagram/@thomasrhettakins

We have completely fallen in love with Thomas Rhett’s growing family — from Willa Gray, to their surprise pregnancy… it’s been a beautiful journey that’s about to get that much more beautiful. Baby girl #2 is due TOMORROW — August 8th, 2017!!!

Thomas posted a wonderful post to his fans, announcing his 2month break to return home to his wife & daughter (soon to be daughterS).

Honestly, wasn’t he just meant to be a dad?!?! (And an unbelievably talented musician, obviously).

And Lauren is the most loving momma out there!!

We absolutely can’t wait to meet her too!

More from Kimmie Caruba
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live