TOPIC: Ever Tried To Put Something Together….And Failed Miserably?

It was a seriously frustrating Sunday for Roman.

He thought it would be a quick job to turn is three year old son’s crib into a toddler bed.

Several hours later, he realized it wasn’t going to be!

Apparently he bought the wrong piece to convert it, but didn’t realize it until several hours into messing with it!

Just so he wouldn’t feel alone, Stylz and Roman decided to open the phones to people that couldn’t put something together.

One very funny caller may have misinterpreted exactly what Stylz and Roman meant about putting something together.

You can hear the crazy audio below!