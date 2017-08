Remember the line from the Hootie and The Blowfish” song that went “…and the Dolphins made me cry…”

Well, The Miami Dolphins are actually Darius Rucker’s favorite team and their new acquisition might be enough to make him cry!

Stylz and Roman talked to Rucker backstage at Ravinia about what he thinks about Jay Cutler taking his talents to South Beach.

They also discussed his love for Ravinia, What are some of the “First Time” things he’s done recently, what is so great about his laugh and more!