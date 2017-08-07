What’s Trending: Jay Cutler Has Already Unretired!

August 7, 2017 6:42 AM
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Former Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler had announced that he was retiring and was about to become a broadcaster for FOX Sports.

Well, that didn’t last long.

Cutler’s signed a $10 million dollar one year deal to become the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins next season.

How do you think he’ll do?

Also…

Another famous Hollywood couple has called it quits.

Anna Farris and Chris Pratt are headed for Splitsville!

The “Scary Movie” actress and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star posted this statement over the weekend:

