Dick Wolf on Sophia Bush’s ‘Chicago PD’ Exist: “She Wanted to Leave”

Fans were shocked when news broke that Sophia Bush would be exiting Chicago P.D.

She’s a main character and one of my favorites, after all.

Finally, Dick Wolf is shining some light on the situation and speaking out about Sophia’s exit after four seasons although it might not give you much closure.

“She wanted to leave,” Wolf told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday.

Wolf added that he “doesn’t think it will have any effect at all” on the series.

Bush has yet to comment on her decision but rumor has it, she will be back for one more episode, which will hopefully gives #Linstead fans closure.

The season 4 finale saw her character Lindsey contemplating a job offer at the FBI’s counter-terrorism unit in New York, which we now know she’ll most likely accept, while ignoring Halstead’s call.

In the midst of all the changes, Tracy Spiridakos’ Det. Hailey Upton was upped to series regular and Jon Seda’s Det. Antonio Dawson is set to return permanently following his short-lived stint the cancelled spinoff Chicago Justice.