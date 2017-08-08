Is Blake Shelton Helping Gwen Stefani With Her Christmas Album?!

Rumor has it, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been busy on a Christmas duet.

Today’s Al Roker is so curious about the rumored holiday tune, he even asked Brad Paisley about it.

Paisley seemed excited about the new jam jokingly adding, “I wish it was just Gwen.”

Stefani has reportedly been working on a holiday album for the past seven months, which is very welcome considering the lack of new holiday pop songs. (How many times can we listen to All I Want for Christmas people!?)

A new tracklist made it’s way to the internet and reveals that one song titled “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” will feature her beau Blake.

It definitely sounds like a holiday love song that Gwen would write about Blake and if it’s anything like “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” you know it will be a massive hit.

Other songs on the album include, “My Gift Is You,” “Under the Christmas Lights” and “When I Was a Little Girl.”

Look for the album this fall!