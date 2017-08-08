Rascal Flatts, Billy Ray Cyrus Joining as Mentors on “The Voice”

August 8, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: billy ray cyrus, rascall flatts
Photo by Frazer Harrison/ Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT)

Rascal Flatts and Billy Ray Cyrus are jumping on as mentors on the upcoming season of The Voice. 

Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney will help out with #TeamBlake while Billy Ray Cyrus will mentor #TeamMiley.

The trio reveals that they’ve really enjoyed working with Shelton.

“Blake’s got such a great ear, turning his chair around and finding great people, so it’s been awesome meeting them and giving them some tips,” LeVox shares. “It’s been a lot of fun working with him. There’s a lot of talent on Team Blake.”

And in the nature of the show, Blake and Rascal Flatts will team up for a performance at some point during the season.

Will these two country superstars train the next big country thang!?

Miley was also ecstatic about having her dad sign on the show writing,  @billyraycyrus is my team advisor,” on Twitter.

Billy was rumored to be joining back in May and when we asked him about it during a backstage interview at the Billboards, he kept hush-hush.

(Check it out at the 1:40 mark – Billy’s reaction is priceless!)

Given how talent the Cyrus family is, we know that whoever is picked for #TeamMiley is in GOOD hands.

Alongside Shelton and Cyrus, we’ll welcome coaches Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson.

Season 13 of The Voice premieres September 25.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live