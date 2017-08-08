Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Ashley From Palos Hills

Ashley came with the fire this morning in her attempt to take down Roman in the College of Country Knowledge!

She ended up tying with Roman!

Do you think you could do better?

If you do, email Mornings@US99 for your chance to play!

Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” has spent 22 weeks a top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. That’s only two weeks shy of the song “Cruise” which did it for 24 weeks. Who sings “Cruise?” This singer left a $100 tip on a $22 dollar bill at a pizza joint in Battle Creek, Michigan the other day. Who was it? Jason Aldean’s pregnant wife says that her baby will be really big and is due sometime around the holidays. What is her first name? Lady Antebellum has written a song for the upcoming Broadway musical about a character that lives in a pineapple under the sea. What character is it? This singer and her hockey playing just celebrated their seventh anniversary, What singer is it?