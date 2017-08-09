Brett Eldredge has Chicago potholes promoting his new album!

August 9, 2017 12:23 PM By Kimmie Caruba
From the Lake to the skyline, there are some wonderful aspects to the city… but with any place, not everything is a local’s favorite. And undeniably, Chicago has one thing that all of its residents hate — potholes. We’re talking MONSTER potholes too. Go big or go home right?

Jim Bachor is a local Chicago artist who you already know — he’s made mosaic masterpieces out of Chicago’s potholes many times over. To help promote Brett’s new album, Jim created a Chicago flag with Brett’s name in the center. He also reportedly transformed two Nashville potholes as well!

If you’d like to visit the art, you can find this pothole near the Clark and Grace St intersection by the alley.

More from Kimmie Caruba
Comments

Leave a Reply

