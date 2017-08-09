John Mayer Pays Musical Tribute to Glen Campbell with “Gentle on My Mind”

John Mayer paid tribute to Glen Campbell last night during his Nashville concert.

The singer surprised the crowd with a cover of Campbell’s “Gentle on My Mind,” a beautiful tribute to a man who passed away earlier that evening after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

“I’m going to play this song with more love than precision. And I play it because it’s my favorite song in the world,” he said before adding, “Whether I play it right or wrong, I’d rather have played it.”

The John Hartford song was made a hit by Campbell in 1967 and even won him Grammys for Best Country & Western Solo Vocal Performance, Male and Best Country & Western Recording. Hartford also won Grammys for Best Folk Performance and Best Country & Western Song.

Kelsea Ballerini was in the audience and was in awe, expressing how emotional she got on Twitter.

In Nashville. @JohnMayer is paying tribute to @GlenCampbell singing Gentle On My Mind. I'm a musical emotional mess. So tender and beautiful — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 9, 2017

Campbell was 81.