John Mayer Pays Musical Tribute to Glen Campbell with “Gentle on My Mind”

August 9, 2017 12:21 PM
John Mayer paid tribute to Glen Campbell last night during his Nashville concert.

The singer surprised the crowd with a cover of Campbell’s “Gentle on My Mind,” a beautiful tribute to a man who passed away earlier that evening after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

“I’m going to play this song with more love than precision. And I play it because it’s my favorite song in the world,” he said before adding, “Whether I play it right or wrong, I’d rather have played it.”

The John Hartford song was made a hit by Campbell in 1967 and even won him Grammys for Best Country & Western Solo Vocal Performance, Male and Best Country & Western Recording. Hartford also won Grammys for Best Folk Performance and Best Country & Western Song.

Kelsea Ballerini was in the audience and was in awe, expressing how emotional she got on Twitter.

Campbell was 81.

 

