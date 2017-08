Today is Lauren Akins’ due date, but as she updated fans yesterday — the doctor says the baby doesn’t really want to come out yet because “there’s not a whole lot going on down there.” LOL But that isn’t stopping Laur from trying to convince her baby girl to come out and meet her. Lauren posted to Instagram showing fans her “birth ball” — for non-parents, it IS a thing!!!

She said, “Yes, I’m bouncing on a birth ball trying to coax my baby out.”