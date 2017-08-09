Nashville Know-It-All: Country Music Reacts To The Passing of Glenn Campbell

Glenn Campbell has been battling Alzheimer’s for awhile and finally succumbed to the disease yesterday at the age of 81.

Obviously superstars across country music has reacted…

Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2017

Songs, songs, songs… Man, in a world of good stuff, his was great, in a world of great stuff, his was special! @GlenCampbell pic.twitter.com/9qexor9jX0 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 8, 2017

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All also talked to Dierks Bentley about his thoughts on Glen Campbell.