Philip Winchester Will Reprise “Chicago Justice” Role on “Law & Order: SVU”

Peter Stone has found a new home in another major city.

Philip Winchester, who played former Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Stone, will reprise his role on Dick Wolf’s other NBC series, Law & Order: SVU, following Chicago Justice’s cancellation after just one season.

Winchester’s will debut sometime in the middle of SVU’s upcoming 19th season.

The move is organic considering Stone’s connection to New York and Law & Order; he’s a native and the son of Benjamin Stone, an Assistant District’s Attorney from the first four seasons of L&O, played by Michael Moriraty.

“I’m hoping Philip Winchester will come onto another of our shows because I really love him,” NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline last week.

Wolf’s shows all flow together, allowing a seamless transition of characters due to intertwined stories and crossover events.

Earlier in the year it was announced that Jon Seda, who jumped from PD to Justice, would be returning back home to Intelligence.