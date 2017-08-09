Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Maura From Darien

Maura was fluent in Irish, but I’m not sure that helped her in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!

Today’s questions:

This Small Town Boy singer isn’t just working on music, he also has a clothing line. Who is he? This Luke Comb’s song is all about the narrator running into a former lover unexpectedly and comparing it to the damage done by this kind of natural disaster. What is the song’s title? This singer is currently on the road on his “What The Hell” World Tour and says you shouldn’t expect new music from him anytime soon. Who is he? Jon Pardi was just in town with Dierks Bentley but will be back for a solo show at Joe’s Live in Rosemont in November. What West Coast state was Pardi born in? A picture of this former Hootie front man showed up on a billboard for an apartment complex. Problem is, he didn’t OK it! Who was it?