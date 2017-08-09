Taylor Swift & Mom Emotional During Opening Day of Groping Case

Taylor Swift and her mom Andrea appeared in a Denver courtroom yesterday for the opening day of her trail and were visibly emotional.

The trial centers around Taylor’s claim that she was groped by a Denver radio host back in 2013.

USA Today reports that Swift’s mother began crying during opening statements.

Former jock, David Mueller testified saying he may have touched “rib cage, or rib, or ribs” with a closed hand as he jumped in for a photo.

Jurors were show a photo of the encounter, which shows his hand behind Swift and below her waist.

Both are smiling in the picture.

“If you look at that photograph, his hand is not underneath Miss Swift’s skirt, and her skirt is not rumpled in any fashion,” said Mueller’s lawyer, Gabriel McFarland.