Taylor Swift & Mom Emotional During Opening Day of Groping Case

Taylor Swift and her mom Andrea appeared in a Denver courtroom yesterday for the opening day of her trail and were visibly emotional.
The trial centers around Taylor’s claim that she was groped by a Denver radio host back in 2013.
USA Today reports that Swift’s mother began crying during opening statements.
Former jock, David Mueller testified saying he may have touched “rib cage, or rib, or ribs” with a closed hand as he jumped in for a photo.
Jurors were show a photo of the encounter, which shows his hand behind Swift and below her waist.
Both are smiling in the picture.
“If you look at that photograph, his hand is not underneath Miss Swift’s skirt, and her skirt is not rumpled in any fashion,” said Mueller’s lawyer, Gabriel McFarland.
Swift sued Mueller after the incident and he filed against her when he was fired in 2015, saying that the slanderous claims were ruining his reputation and denying ever touching her.
She replied with a countersuit alleging assault and battery and disclosed her side during a deposition in July of 2016.
During the trial, Swift’s attorney repeatedly asked Mueller if he could find “any reason, incentive or motive for Miss Swift” to make up allegations.
“I cannt,” Mueller replied.
He did however reveal that one of his supervisors Hershel Coomer, told him that he’d grabbed Swift’s butt when he met her earlier.
When asked why he didn’t tell anyone earlier about the reported incident, he did not have an explanation.
Stay tuned as the case evolves.