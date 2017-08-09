TOPIC: Have You Ever Lost or Had Your Phone Stolen?

August 9, 2017 8:26 AM
(Photo credit: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)

So, cops busted a guy at Lollapalooza who had a bag of cellphones that they believe this guy stole from people in attendance.

Roman’s friend Brianna got her phone stolen at Lollapalooza this weekend, so the guys called her to see if hers was on of the phones recovered!

It wasn’t, but she did tell us that she felt someone take the phone out of her back pocket as she was walking!

CREEPY!

Neither Stylz nor Roman have had a phone lost or stolen, but talked to another caller that’s already down two phones this summer!

