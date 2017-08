First there was cookie dough cheesecake, cookie dough s’mores… and now we have cookie dough Oreo!

The Cookie Dough Café Oreo Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough! Found at: Mariano's #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

The Cookie Dough Café created a Cookies & Cream flavor that’s loaded with chunks of real Oreo cookies. And it gets better… since it’s made without eggs, you don’t have to worry about eating it unbaked from the jar!

Apparently you can find this at Mariano’s! If you see it, let me know. You can also order it HERE.