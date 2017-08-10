Nashville Know-It-All: Miranda Lambert Loves Europe!

Miranda Lambert will spend the rest of August touring in Europe and she’s really excited about it!

Lambert told Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All what makes those trips so special, even though it can cost an artist to tour over there!

Becca also talks to Kelsea Ballerini about just how cool it is to host the CMA fest Special that will air next week with Thomas Rhett.

BTW-dod you see the lineup for that three hour special?

Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and a bunch more!

WOW!