Stylz and Roman headed to Northwest Indiana for today’s contestant in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!

Tammy from LaPorte faced off with Roman this AM!

Did this “Hoosier” have what it takes?

(BTW-no matter where you are, if you want to play Roman’s College of Country Knowledge, email Mornings@US99.com for your chance!)

Here’s today’s questions:

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelly will join Hank Williams Jr. for a new version of ESPN’s Monday Night Football theme. What group do Hubbard and Kelley make up? Michael Ray got to check off two items from his bucket list recently. One was singing “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” at Wrigley Field. What was the other big thing in did in the Friendly Confines? Allie Brooks got engaged during her father’s concert in Los Angeles the other day. Who is the 21 year old’s famous father? Rascall Flatts had a hit with a remake of the 1991 Tom Cochrane song “Life Is A Highway.” The song was for the soundtrack of a Disney/Pixar film. Which movie was it? This “In My Head” and “Whatcha Say” singer is better known for doing pop and R and B music but says he’s currently working on a country album. Who is he?