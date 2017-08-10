TOPIC: How Many Traffic Tickets Have You Received?

August 10, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Chicago, Denver Boot, driving, old, Rachel Dratch, Saturday Night Live, Speeding, tickets
(Photo credit: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images)

Remember Rachel Dratch, who played Debbie Downer on SNL?

Well, she just tweeted this:

Yes, the City of Chicago is going after her for a ticket shot got two decades ago!

Really!

That sparked a conversation with Stylz and Roman about how many tickets they’ve received!

Included was a women that got pulled over for doing 90 in a 40!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live