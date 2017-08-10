TOPIC: How Many Traffic Tickets Have You Received?

Remember Rachel Dratch, who played Debbie Downer on SNL?

Well, she just tweeted this:

Chicago does not f around. I received this parking ticket in the mail today. Look at date. It’s from TWENTY years ago pic.twitter.com/GhC08Oyfkq — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) August 10, 2017

Yes, the City of Chicago is going after her for a ticket shot got two decades ago!

Really!

That sparked a conversation with Stylz and Roman about how many tickets they’ve received!

Included was a women that got pulled over for doing 90 in a 40!