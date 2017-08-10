What’s Trending: Taylor Swift’s Mom Testifies In Court

Parents try to teach their children to be nice, but Taylor Swift’s Mom said in court yesterday that she wished this is one case where her daughter wasn’t.

Taylor is in court for a case that’s all about Swift’s allegations that a Denver DJ reached under her dress and grabbed her behind during a meet and greet a couple of years ago.

Andrea Swift, Taylor’s Mom, was on the stand yesterday and said that she couldn’t believe that Taylor thanked the DJ for being there because it destroyed her after it happened.

She also said it made her question why she taught her daughter to be so polite….because in that moment she shouldn’t have been.

In more light hearted news…

